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Sunrise by Julie Gabrielli

Thank you for being here.

Homecoming is a place to step out of the center, explore the edges, and share our profound gratitude, awe, and wonder at being alive on this amazing planet.

Welcome. You’re in the right place. Wherever you are on this path — if you’re brimming with wonder or weary with grief — you belong here.

We’re here to, as Mary Oliver says,

Pay attention.
Be astonished.
Tell about it.

This newsletter nurtures storytelling that grapples with our most pressing questions: How do we find hope within systems that feel broken? What can we learn from those who've walked these paths before us? How do we honor both the beauty and the urgency of our environmental moment?

Here you'll find ...

FLUX, a novel. The asthmatic climate scientist Grace Evans is a closet inventor who approaches her work (and her life) as puzzle to solve, a machine to repair. A rising academic star, she documents the harms caused by the fracking industry. She’s determined to expose the methane-leaking cracks in gas wells while hiding her own widening cracks—in her integrity, her relationships, her health, and her control over any of it.

Introducing the serial novel, Flux

Introducing the serial novel, Flux

January 16, 2025
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Building Hope essays on architecture, teaching, and encounters with the sublime.

Teaching awakens self-love

Teaching awakens self-love

Julie Gabrielli
·
September 2, 2025
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💡Every great building tells a story

💡Every great building tells a story

Julie Gabrielli
·
July 28, 2024
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Wild encounter with the sublime

Wild encounter with the sublime

Julie Gabrielli
·
May 26, 2025
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Reciprocity interviews with Substack’s nature writers, plus NatureStack journal.

🍃 10 - 13 | NatureStack: shared wonder

🍃 10 - 13 | NatureStack: shared wonder

June 20, 2025
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Stories of how we, trapped and complicit in destructive systems, might find a way forward.

📖 Shapeshifting

📖 Shapeshifting

Julie Gabrielli
·
August 8, 2024
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Why subscribe?

Homecoming is here to offer hope as an online renewable resource. If you're passionate about nature and climate dialogue and perhaps also need a weekly dose of seeing the world through the eyes of wonder, awe, and appreciation, you’re in the right place.

The Back Creek Cove egret, before being escorted out by the Great Blue Heron. Hierarchy is real, folks.

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Paid subscribers, taking gratitude and giving back

As a paid subscriber, you become a vital part of Homecoming’s mission to nurture awe, resilience, and belonging in a time of uncertainty. Your support sustains this space for the entire community, ensuring that reflections, stories, and shared wonder remain accessible to everyone. More than a subscription, your contribution is an act of reciprocity — fueling a collective journey of gratitude and hope while supporting causes like the Indigenous Environmental Network, Center for Humans and Nature, and the Old Growth Forest Network.

Together, we’re making room for beauty, purpose, and connection to thrive.

I donate 30% of paid subscriptions to an environmental and/or economic justice non-profit. Track past and current recipients here.

What if the act of noticing — the light on leaves, the shift in seasons, the kindness in a stranger — could remind us we’re part of something larger, something beautiful? Homecoming is here to rekindle that sense of wonder and renew your strength. Subscribe today and step into a community of shared gratitude and hope.

Why I do this

“I tell you this / to break your heart, / by which I mean only / that it break open and never close again / to the rest of the world.”1

Besides being in awe of nature’s design brilliance, I’m endlessly inspired by the vision and persistence of creative people—writers, artists, my architecture students, foodies, and others. Creative work helps me to hear the voices of ancestor guides and feel their love and compassion. Other days, the children of our children’s children whisper, Keep dreaming, don’t be afraid.

Thanks for reading this far. Now it’s time for a little rest. So says Brody.

A yawning dog curled up at the front door. Big guy - white German shepherd, total sweetheart
Brody waits for his person to return home. It’s hard work.
1

Mary Oliver, final lines of this poem, “Lead”

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NatureStack journal, Building Hope essays, climate fiction, and my singing dog.

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