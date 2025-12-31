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Belonging, loss, and hope in West Virginia
The exquisite craft of Ann Pancake’s book, "Strange As This Weather Has Been"
Apr 9
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Julie Gabrielli
37
43
6
March 2026
🍃 Reciprocity: the interview
6 questions for Susan J. Tweit
Mar 26
43
50
7
Three remarkable women of science
Big Questions in a time of climate crisis and environmental reconciliation
Mar 19
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Julie Gabrielli
34
31
5
Start here: Hope is how we give ourselves to the future
It's also a renewable resource
Mar 11
•
Julie Gabrielli
31
16
2
Writing with your hair on fire 🔥
Balancing urgency with deep listening in our next Live on March 12
Mar 7
•
Julie Gabrielli
24
13
4
February 2026
🍃 Reciprocity: the interview
6 questions for Jan Elisabeth
Feb 26
•
Julie Gabrielli
and
Jan Elisabeth
28
29
4
On learning that the word, gravitate, was invented by Sir Isaac Newton
A poem about gravity and levity in the age of ICE and activism.
Feb 4
•
Julie Gabrielli
49
47
14
January 2026
🍃 Reciprocity: the interview
6 questions for Max Wilbert
Jan 23
16
5
2
Circling circling circling right relationship
Celebrating three years of Homecoming
Jan 15
•
Julie Gabrielli
37
37
5
There’s a tiny house for that
Can a tiny house fix everything?
Jan 8
•
Julie Gabrielli
39
38
1
December 2025
🌱 Cooking with gas
One woman's quest to torch the patriarchy
Dec 31, 2025
•
Julie Gabrielli
25
30
2
What Water Wants
A Marcellus Story
Dec 22, 2025
•
Julie Gabrielli
22
13
6
© 2026 Julie Gabrielli
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