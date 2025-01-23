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Leah Rampy's avatar
Leah Rampy
Jan 26, 2025

Loved reading this. Thank you.

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Katharine Beckett Winship's avatar
Katharine Beckett Winship
Jan 25, 2025

Julie, this is one of the wisest posts I have read on Substack. Kudos to you and Jason Anthony!

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