If the Constitutional Convention had a group chat
Or, how it happened that neither women nor the environment are protected in the U.S. Constitution (really)
Hello from a glorious summer day here in Maryland. It’s in the low 70s (low 20s C), breezy, clear blue sky. All very noticeable after days of 100° heat + humidity, plus smoke from Canadian wildfires kept us hunkered indoors by the window A/C. One benefit of finally getting back outside was learning the astonishing fact some water lily flowers are openly, even flagrantly, transgender . . .1
Today’s post is mostly visual. Bit of a departure for me, but . . . not really? Enjoy!
“The United States Constitution is ‘pre-ecological.’ That is, it contains no reference, either explicit or implicit, to environmental concerns. As a result, federal environmental law in the United States is entirely statutory.” ~ Kyle Burns J.D. Candidate, 2017, University of Virginia School of Law2
“I desire you would Remember the Ladies, and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the Husbands. Remember all Men would be tyrants if they could. If particular care and attention is not paid to the Ladies we are determined to foment a Rebellion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any Laws in which we have no voice, or Representation.” ~ Abigail Adams, letter to John Adams, March 31, 1776
This may have happened one night in June 1787 . . .
Here’s an animated version. Enjoy. . .
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From a Longwood Gardens tour guide, the Victoria Lilies (aka water-platters). Details and more photos in my note from yesterday.
So much fun to read, Julie! Especially love Abigail Adams, she was pretty cool for 1776—“…we are determined to foment a Rebellion”. Let’s modernize it in honor of John Lewis: Foment good trouble!
OMG! I am still laughing. Ruefully, but laughing. This is great, Julie. You could write a graphic book on the dialog behind our founding documents. It would inspire kids to learn from history, I think. Blessings to you from more than halfway across the continent.