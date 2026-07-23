Hello from a glorious summer day here in Maryland. It’s in the low 70s (low 20s C), breezy, clear blue sky. All very noticeable after days of 100° heat + humidity, plus smoke from Canadian wildfires kept us hunkered indoors by the window A/C. One benefit of finally getting back outside was learning the astonishing fact some water lily flowers are openly, even flagrantly, transgender . . .

Today’s post is mostly visual. Bit of a departure for me, but . . . not really? Enjoy!

Water lilies at Longwood Gardens

“The United States Constitution is ‘pre-ecological.’ That is, it contains no reference, either explicit or implicit, to environmental concerns. As a result, federal environmental law in the United States is entirely statutory.” ~ Kyle Burns J.D. Candidate, 2017, University of Virginia School of Law

“I desire you would Remember the Ladies, and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the Husbands. Remember all Men would be tyrants if they could. If particular care and attention is not paid to the Ladies we are determined to foment a Rebellion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any Laws in which we have no voice, or Representation.” ~ Abigail Adams, letter to John Adams, March 31, 1776

This may have happened one night in June 1787 . . .

Here’s an animated version. Enjoy. . .

Each season, we donate 30% of paid subscriptions to a worthy environmental cause. This season, it’s Indigenous Climate Action. They envision a world with sovereign and thriving Indigenous Peoples and cultures leading climate justice for all. Track past and current recipients here.

What did you enjoy most about this post? I’d love to hear from you. Or share it with others by restacking on Notes, via the Substack app. Thanks and keep dreaming.