Homecoming

Homecoming

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lor's avatar
Lor
7d

So much fun to read, Julie! Especially love Abigail Adams, she was pretty cool for 1776—“…we are determined to foment a Rebellion”. Let’s modernize it in honor of John Lewis: Foment good trouble!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Julie Gabrielli and others
Susan J Tweit's avatar
Susan J Tweit
7d

OMG! I am still laughing. Ruefully, but laughing. This is great, Julie. You could write a graphic book on the dialog behind our founding documents. It would inspire kids to learn from history, I think. Blessings to you from more than halfway across the continent.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Julie Gabrielli and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julie Gabrielli · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture