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Leah Rampy's avatar
Leah Rampy
3d

Brilliant, Julie. Brilliant.

“our entire modern world reflects that intense aversion to the truth that we are but one among many, not the center of it all. And that nature is a kind of prison from which we yearn to escape. Whether it’s factory farming, deep ocean oil drilling, genetic engineering, fracking or terraforming Mars², our entire world seems predicated on proving that we can break those bonds.” A therein lies the dark night of our collective soul. Trying to escape brings forth all the power over toxins. Can’t help but think of “if we surrendered to Earth’s intelligence…”.

So simple. So hard.

Our next Live conversation?

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
4d

Shall we cage, fence in

fiery fierce dragons, or

feed them, free to fly?

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
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