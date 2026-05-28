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TenThousandJourneys's avatar
TenThousandJourneys
3d

“Sometimes it feels like nature is writing through me rather than me writing about nature. I love being a channel; when that happens, my best writing comes through” - what a profound observation and metaphor.

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Holly Starley's avatar
Holly Starley
4d

Great interview! Annette, I love the idea of nature writing through you. What a gorgeous connection.

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