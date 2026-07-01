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Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
1d

To shine anyway...

nay/doomsayer voice be damned.

Let our "freak flags fly."

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
Dawn Smith's avatar
Dawn Smith
3d

Time to sneak off and play with Book Stack Poetry. My eclectic shelf contents should give me plenty of ways to stack. Thanks for a fun way to rediscover the joy of being creative.

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
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