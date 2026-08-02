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Susan J Tweit's avatar
Susan J Tweit
3d

I am chuckling ruefully about this listicle, and about our tendencies to first, beat ourselves up because we're not the people we think we "should" be, and second, to want this figuring-out of who we are and how to live mindfully and happily and in reciprocation with Sweet Gaia, our amazing planet, to be easy. To be simple, encapsulated in those post-it note aphorisms that become so much clutter (but which also may carry a grain of truth). I'm in the hone-it-down-to-what-matters-most phase of my life, and that is not at all simple, Marie Kondo or no! Blessings and many thanks for being here, Julie.

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Carrie Hitchcock's avatar
Carrie Hitchcock
3d

Too funny, especially the one about the piano--since I've been agonizing for days over whether I should give my Roland keyboard away because we're "simpler-sizing" and I haven't sat down at it for quite awhile. Because of reading this, I'm keeping it! Thanks for the chuckle while we're languishing here in the (heat) bubble!

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