The asthmatic climate scientist Grace Evans is a closet inventor who approaches her work (and her life) as puzzle to solve, a machine to repair. A rising academic star, she documents the harms caused by the fracking industry. She’s determined to expose the methane-leaking cracks in gas wells while hiding her own widening cracks—in her integrity, her relationships, her health, and her control over any of it.

Praise for FLUX

“Reading Flux felt like stepping back onto an old forest path from my childhood—one I once ran with bare-kneed joy, before adulthood’s armor settled across my shoulders. In Grace’s questions, I felt my own: the ache to rewild and re-child, to remember that wonder is a birthright not yet lost. Julie’s story invites us to live inside the mystery, where grief and hope hold hands, and where tending the planet begins by tending the spark still alive in ourselves.” ~ Kimberly Warner, author of Unfixed and publisher of Unfixed Substack.

“Julie Gabrielli has written a book of courage and heart. In the tradition of Barbara Kingsolver, her story does not flinch away from the realities of climate change and environmental damage, but finds within it hope, love, and, what we all perhaps need most of all, deep human connection.” ~ Antonia Malchik, author of A Walking Life and publisher of Substack bestseller On the Commons

“A tender, transformative novel about what happens when the life you’ve built falls apart and the earth herself shows you how to begin again.” ~ Camilla Sanderson, author of The Mini Book of Mindfulness and publisher of The Rising of the Divine Feminine Substack

Part 1

One of the best things about reading serial fiction on Substack is the community that gathers around. This is slow reading at its best. Twice a month, everyone experiences a new chapter and gets to weigh in on what’s happening in real time. When I’ve read stories this way, whether short fiction or whole novels, the interactions with both readers and authors is one of the most enjoyable aspects.

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Each season, we donate 30% of paid subscriptions to a worthy environmental cause. This season, it’s Indigenous Climate Action. They envision a world with sovereign and thriving Indigenous Peoples and cultures leading climate justice for all. Track past and current recipients here.