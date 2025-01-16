Introducing the serial novel, Flux
Introduction & Table of Contents
The asthmatic climate scientist Grace Evans is a closet inventor who approaches her work (and her life) as puzzle to solve, a machine to repair. A rising academic star, she documents the harms caused by the fracking industry. She’s determined to expose the methane-leaking cracks in gas wells while hiding her own widening cracks—in her integrity, her relationships, her health, and her control over any of it.
Praise for FLUX
“Reading Flux felt like stepping back onto an old forest path from my childhood—one I once ran with bare-kneed joy, before adulthood’s armor settled across my shoulders. In Grace’s questions, I felt my own: the ache to rewild and re-child, to remember that wonder is a birthright not yet lost. Julie’s story invites us to live inside the mystery, where grief and hope hold hands, and where tending the planet begins by tending the spark still alive in ourselves.” ~ Kimberly Warner, author of Unfixed and publisher of Unfixed Substack.
“Julie Gabrielli has written a book of courage and heart. In the tradition of Barbara Kingsolver, her story does not flinch away from the realities of climate change and environmental damage, but finds within it hope, love, and, what we all perhaps need most of all, deep human connection.” ~ Antonia Malchik, author of A Walking Life and publisher of Substack bestseller On the Commons
“A tender, transformative novel about what happens when the life you’ve built falls apart and the earth herself shows you how to begin again.” ~ Camilla Sanderson, author of The Mini Book of Mindfulness and publisher of The Rising of the Divine Feminine Substack
Part 1
Circulation Density, 16 January
Transport Phenomena, 30 January
Diffusion Flux, 13 February
Flux Current, 27 February
Concrete Flux, 13 March
Current Density, 27 March
Magnetic Flux, 10 April
Radiative Flux, 24 April
Fluid Dynamics, 8 May
Flux Density, 24 May
Influx, 5 June
Abuse of Notation, 19 June
Part 2
Vector Field, 2 July
No Fixed Surface, 18 July
Radiation Flux, 31 July
Transport Flux, 14 August
True Direction, 28 August
Flux Divergence, 11 September
No Flux, 25 September
Outflux, 9 October
Part 3
Momentum Flux, 23 October
True Flow, 6 November
Flux Integration, 20 November
Grace in Flux, 4 December
One of the best things about reading serial fiction on Substack is the community that gathers around. This is slow reading at its best. Twice a month, everyone experiences a new chapter and gets to weigh in on what’s happening in real time. When I’ve read stories this way, whether short fiction or whole novels, the interactions with both readers and authors is one of the most enjoyable aspects.
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This is soooo cool Julie! Happy to see you on Substack doing awesome things.
Exciting!