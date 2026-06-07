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John Hitchcock's avatar
John Hitchcock
3d

OMG, Julie! I mean, OMG! I swear you have just written this directly to ME! (said with tongue in cheek, of course.) I have been experiencing the worst physical/emotional/spiritual challenge of my life (the knee replacement from hell), loaded down with "dis-courage-ment" and despair, feeling as though someone/something had pushed a reset button on my life and not knowing whether that was good or bad, sitting around not knowing which end was up, not able to read anything--other than Leah's gorgeous description of her time in the southwest--and just generally moaning and groaning. All of my strength to face life has always come from my strong body, which for 6 weeks has been entirely absent and seemingly lost forever.

And here you offer your own lovely experience of remembrance and recognition of that in which we are grounded, hearing from the voice of our Mother, to whom we can release our pain and grief.

Every step a prayer, indeed.

With healing tears, I thank you deeply for your words

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2 replies by Julie Gabrielli and others
Dawn Smith's avatar
Dawn Smith
3d

Wishing you further health and healing as your let the earth guide you.

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