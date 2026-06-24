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<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
7h

One of your best, Julie.

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
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Kay
6h

This is so interesting, Julie. Thank you. I so agree with what you say here.

As Carl Jung said, ‘One does not become enlightened by imagining figures of light, but by making the darkness conscious.’

One cannot see the light without darkness but, as you say, to wallow in darkness causes actual damage.

Mr Oyelowo understands well.

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