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Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
3d

Gladness for goodness...

glory to generous grit!

Grassy, greasy grace.

Strong and stubborn grace,

despite ever-present pain.

All-permeating.

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
Stephanie C. Bell's avatar
Stephanie C. Bell
3d

Hugest gratitude to you for this post today, Julie. I fell headlong into Peter Mayer's Awake and felt instantly renewed. Thank you for reminding us that grace returns us to goodness, and that goodness always abides. <3

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2 replies by Julie Gabrielli and others
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