NatureStack journal, Building Hope essays, climate fiction, and my singing dog.
By Julie Gabrielli
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“When my heart is weary, Julie Gabrielli reminds me that it is through belonging--our place in this wild, beautiful world--where we most deeply restore ourselves. In Homecoming, she "explores the edges" of wonder and awe.”...”
“With Homecoming, Julie provides a wholehearted and multifaceted approach - essays, interviews, fiction, and more - to seeing the beautiful world, understanding our transformation of it, and guiding us to a better future for all life. ”...”