Homecoming

Homecoming

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Lor's avatar
Lor
6dEdited

Love your thoughts on this topic, Julie. At the very least, those who might say that they don’t believe, I would respond—it is not a religion, you do not have to believe in it. It can be a change of perspective, a deeper respect for the natural world around us. And best of all, it can be an experience. A brand new one that brings us joy, or a very old one that rekindles our childhood memories and changes us as we move forward on our journey. Either one, it is a beautiful way to walk along side of nature and pay attention. Because one never knows who, or what we might meet just around the corner.

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Ben Wakeman's avatar
Ben Wakeman
6d

I love hearing about your journey and how you’ve come to storytelling. It really is not so much about bringing things to life, but shining a light on everything that’s already alive.

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