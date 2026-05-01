Greetings from chilly Maryland. During a recent rainy weekend, I participated in Holly Starley’s marvelous writing workshop, “Get Weird: Write Your Way Out of a Rut & Into Your Best Work with Hermit Crabs & Beyond.” I’m so glad I did. Her premise and prompts were terrific fun, the participants wrote inspiring stuff, and I came away with 3 or 4 pieces started. This is one of them.

Omega Lake, watercolor by Julie Gabrielli

You cried on the way to your father’s funeral, first time in a stretch limo, the grandkids enchanted with bowls of ribbon candy,

and you cried shivering alone on the floor in the upstairs hall grieving your foundering marriage,

and that time you yelled at your son after warning him you would blow and he freaked and tried to escape the stopped car,

and when you disciplined your first dog Eiko using the “alpha wolf rollover” you’d learned from the trainer but instead of leaving for work you sobbed in your car,

but remember, too, weeping at M’s bat mitzvah when her grandmother said you have a lot of heart, but you were mortified by your lack of control,

and after reading the scene at the end of How Strange This Weather Has Been when the father leaves with one of the sons, splitting up the family that had been through so much together, why can’t they weather this too,

and watching Hannah Gadsby’s first comedy speical, that wild release of pent-up truth,

or when you were alone in the kitchen of your mother’s house during her final week (which nobody knew was the final week, nobody knew anything by then), wondering how the hell can you do this,

or that December on the floor of your dorm room freshman year, studying for finals when your mom called to say your cat Shadow had died, the one who slept between your pillow and headboard every night of your childhood,

and that time in the basement TV room after the awful decision to rehome your beloved old cat Coco because of your son’s allergy,

and holding your dog Eiko as she died peacefully in your living room after the vet gave the injection,

and holding your second dog Lena as she died peacefully on the vet’s steel table after he gave the injection,

and holding your father’s right hand as he drew his final breath in his favorite lounge chair with family all around and your mother holding his left hand,

and eight months later, sitting in the lounge at Boychoir during your son’s rehearsal, when your sister called to say that your mother had just died,

but remember, too, singing “There Will Come Soft Rains” with the choir, embraced by fleeting grace,

and sailing terrified into a storm that revealed the oneness of everything and throttled you with love.

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Thanks for reading. I love and appreciate you all. If you enjoyed this, please share and comment. It’s always wonderful to hear from you. Stay safe and take good care.