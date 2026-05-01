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Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
4d

“What moves you?” She asks.

What prompts tears of... everything?

She shows and tells, both.

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
Becky Allen's avatar
Becky Allen
4d

I cried reading this. Thank you so much, dear Julie, for sharing your generous heart that loved you through all the your tears . ❤❤❤

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
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