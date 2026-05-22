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Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
5d

Weep in wild wholeness,

warm welcome, wet whoa! wisdom.

We-world’s wow! wonder.

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
Leah Rampy's avatar
Leah Rampy
5d

What a lovely invitation, Julie. And your watercolors really came alive for me. Thank you for a beautiful start to the day. Off to find the river.

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
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