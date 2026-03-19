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Leah Rampy's avatar
Leah Rampy
Mar 19

Thanks for bringing these important women to the fore. I enjoyed The Quickening too.

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
Mar 23

Thank you Julie, for your important work!

There are so very many unknown names of brilliant women scientists out there... I landed on this page quite by accident a few days ago...

https://artsandculture.google.com/story/inventions-and-discoveries-scientific-women-national-women-s-hall-of-fame/MAUhA4kWG2QxLQ?hl=en

and whilst I have heard spoken of a few of these women;, most I haven't and there are so many more (I am sure you know already Julie) I was lost in a whole rabbit warren of brilliance!

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