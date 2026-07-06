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Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
1d

Independence lies.

Interdependence, wise way…

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
1d

Our notion of independence is so outdated. I love the idea of interdependence too, and inclusivity of women, the earth, immigrants and those that society has discarded.

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