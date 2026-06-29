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Mr. Troy Ford's avatar
Mr. Troy Ford
14h

Really enjoyed this personal/universal reflection series, Julie - I could feel the tension as you worked through the subject, and I think that little bit of tension is a necessary part of any kind of inward work. Too little and you're just not learning anything, too much and you're tied into knots. Well done!

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
Stephanie C. Bell's avatar
Stephanie C. Bell
10h

This was beyond astonishing (below) and how you explored the important shadow work that we all must do:

If you bring forth what is within you, what you bring forth will save you.

If you do not bring forth what is within you, what you do not bring forth will destroy you. ~ Gospel of Thomas, verse 70

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