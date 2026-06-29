Today is part four in our limited series about the role of the shadow in finding alternatives to our inherited cultural stories. If you missed the introduction, it’s here. I’ll be real: I’ve been working on this for the better part of four hours and still can’t quite grasp what wants to be said. I even took a walk with the dog; even that didn’t work. I’m just going to give up and post it. Maybe one of you can tell me what I’m not able to see.

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Eiko, painting by the author

In my imagination, the shadow is a hidden cavern deep inside me, a cave at the bottom of a fathomless lake and when I swim down there, if my breath holds, I might discover a secret lacuna to the center of the earth where all the treasure is buried. On sunny days, though, shadows aren’t hidden. They’re visible to everyone, except our own:

“When you turn to the sun, all shadows fall behind you.” ~ African proverb

Just as Bachelard observes, in dreams you always go down the cellar stairs, the shadow is ever and always behind me. I can never seem to turn around and face it squarely.

The shadow follows us wherever we go. Sometimes it takes on a life of its own. In the second book of the Middle Grade series, Peter and the Starcatchers, the evil Lord Ombra steals people’s shadows to possess them, read their thoughts and enslave them. The shadow is imagined as a kind of repository for an individual’s essence.

In the Tantric tradition, the back body is aligned with the universal, the front with the individual. This is a wonderful way to imagine wholeness: it’s in our body that we integrate our uniqueness with the wider world. The front is our place of effort, of being who we are in the world. The back is the unknown, the unseen, and yet it is always there, ready to support and help us when needed. This fits well with the classic teaching that the shadow is part of our childhood survival toolkit.

From our earliest days, we receive feedback from those closest to us about acceptable and unacceptable behavior. The rejected stuff—selfishness, rage, narcissism—gets stuffed down a deep dark well. We’re so hard-wired to fit in that we’re unable to distinguish well-meaning guidance from prejudice, healthy role models from bad parenting. In my family, anger and sadness were suppressed with the ruthlessly effective tool of banishment. As a child, belonging was such a critical need that my shadow formation didn’t discriminate between truly anti-social, life-threatening qualities and useful but controversial traits necessary for a fulfilled life as an adult.

The shadow has layers. There’s the dark, evil stuff we all have; that’s ancient and universal. Then there’s the shadow created by familial and cultural narratives. I picture it as an accumulation of junk heaping on top of older junk, the cellar of a family home for generations. My mother’s shadow contained her parents’ shadows, and so on. Whatever doesn’t fit the cultural or familial or personal stories gets buried beneath norms, expectations and ideologies.

I’ve been coming to terms with my shadow stuff. Driven by perfectionism, I was unable to be satisfied by any job for longer than a few years. I was an outsider to my body and emotions, uncomfortable in my own skin, and rarely able to be authentic in my closest relationships. In short, I was ruled by fear and anxiety, exhausted by the effort to appear normal, to fit in and be accepted and liked.

From the outset, I’ve been intrigued by the promise that the shadow is a treasure house containing superpowers that we have only to excavate and claim. If that’s not motivation enough, there’s also the warning that if we don’t integrate our darkness, it will destroy us. Just look at what happened to Macbeth and Othello and Hamlet . . .

If you bring forth what is within you, what you bring forth will save you. If you do not bring forth what is within you, what you do not bring forth will destroy you. ~ Gospel of Thomas, verse 70

I went into shadow work with a sense of urgency to fix all of the above as quickly as possible so I could get on with the rest of my life. Twenty years in, I’ve settled into viewing it with curiosity, as a source of endless fascination and contradiction. This is a long-term project with no ending. The more I learn, the more there is to learn. It’s not so much about dredging up icky muck from the depths to expose to light and purify. It’s more about learning to tolerate imperfection and discomfort. To appreciate the mess and give myself some grace.

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