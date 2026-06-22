In last week’s post, I wrote about the power of stories and the hopeful project of cultivating new narratives of “kincentric” relationships.

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Today begins a limited series looking at the role of the shadow in considering alternatives to our inherited cultural stories. Madness, darkness, the untamed and unpredictable—what do we do with these fearful things? Fairy tales and myths always made a place for the shadow: the evil stepmother, the witch, the monster in the forest. The wild forest herself. The bottomless well, the unexplored cave, the labyrinth beneath the king’s castle. Those unknown, uncharted places that house beasts, witches, demons, and all manner of nasties.

These stories mirror our own psyches—at least that was the understanding for quite a long time. We tend now to prefer our villains to live outside of us, so we can point to them and say, “Not I.” The problem with that is, we impoverish ourselves by offloading our inner darkness onto other people, real or fictional. As Carl Jung teaches us:

“Wholeness . . . is not achieved by cutting off a portion of one’s being, but by integration of the contraries.”

We’ll begin the series with a tale that came to me from wherever stories care born with the simple request that I share it.

In the time and the place before human beings came to live on Earth, they were beings of spiritlovelight without form. Because she could not do it herself, the Creator asked them to take form, to go and live on the earth, and feel and hear and see and feel and taste of her magnificent creations. The human beings recognized that this request was a great honor and were humbled by it. And a little confused.

“O, Creator,” they said, “when you can ask any of your creatures — the brilliant eagle of the skies or the noble elephant — why do you choose us?”

“I have designed you for a unique purpose. You are the voice of my creation. You will tell the stories, paint the pictures, sing the music, and dance the dances. You will celebrate the resonance and beauty of the world. You will convey her boundless mystery and intricacy to please and help each other.”

The human beings were awed by this assignment. “O, Creator, please guide us,” they implored. “What must we know in order to fulfill this role successfully?”

“That will be for you to discover. It’s all a grand experiment. Do consider this one thing: balance the opposites. You will experience — and, indeed, cause — great extremes: passionate love and searing heartbreak, freedom and slavery, connection and separation. You will story and paint and sing and dance the edges of balance.”

So the human beings came to Earth and for many years fulfilled their role admirably. They created rituals and ceremonies, enlisting the help of their brothers and sisters, the animals and plants. In return for this help, they made a great many promises to their relations, promises which bound them ever more firmly to Earth and her treasures.

Eventually, the human beings began to forget their role. Their great curiosity led them to make astonishing discoveries. Their new knowledge caused them to chafe at the opposites. They grew rigid. They cringed and ducked from some opposites and forcibly changed others to fit their ideas. They denied the ceremonies and declined to participate in the rituals. Eventually, the ceremonies and rituals were forgotten, along with the purpose behind them.

Instead, when human beings encountered opposites — which, being the way of the world, continued to occur — they aligned with one side or another. And when these groups encountered each other, each worked very hard to convince the other of its mistake. Some made eloquent arguments supported by philosophy; others drew data into elaborate formulas to theorize their truth. If they failed to convince the other side, they would try forcible conversion. Failing that, wars were fought.

To escape the brutalities of force and war, the human beings turned to their religions, especially soothed by the teachings that said opposites are only illusion, a trick of form on Earth. Very wise persons taught that there is only the Oneness, the Light of All Energy. They taught practices, such as meditation and prayer, to help people experience the bliss of escape from opposites, a state they called non-duality.

What the human beings forgot is that the Creator knows that part, the bliss of Oneness. It’s the experience of contradiction that she’s interested in. That was the point of this experiment, this world. That was the point of day and night, of winter and summer, good and evil, truth and lies, justice and tyranny, the creative, dynamic balance of opposites. The whole entire point.

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Thanks for reading. I love and appreciate you all. If you enjoyed this, please share and comment. It’s always wonderful to hear from you. Stay safe and take good care.