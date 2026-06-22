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Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
4h

Contraries balance…

complementarity truth.

Within/between all?

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3 replies by Julie Gabrielli and others
Wendy Mewes's avatar
Wendy Mewes
6h

Thank you, Julie. This is the first of your posts I've read: very stimulating across a whole range of ideas. And the essential point is compelling.

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
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