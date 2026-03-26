Nature writer, n. A person who delights in paying attention, being astonished, and telling about it.

“I am kin to all creatures and plants, born to a family of scientists and artists focused on nature study and story. My pre-Christian Celtic and Scandinavian ancestors were shaped by and rooted in a spiritual relationship with nature. My life’s calling is to employ both head and heart—my inner scientist and my inner Earth-lover—to help we humans reconnect with this animate planet.” ~ Susan J. Tweit

Sunset light tints Mount Gunnison from Tweit’s daily walking meditation route, a circuit from her back door at the edge of her Western Colorado town into the nearby wild and back.

Welcome to Season 3 of the Reciprocity interviews that celebrate authors of lovingly observed essays and photographs of special places, whose work tends relationships with humans and all beings.

Today’s guest, Susan J Tweit is a plant ecologist and award-winning writer of thirteen books of creative non-fiction on the nature of this planet and humans’ relationship with it. She’s written for national magazines and newspapers and public radio, and spoken to audiences as diverse as TEDx in Homer, Alaska, the Nature & Spirit Conference at Earlham College, and the International Experimental Mathematics Symposium. Earthbound, her next book, will be published in October. Plants are her people. Terraphilia is her love language. Her calling: restoring our humanity by rekindling our essential bond with the rest of life on Earth.

Susan’s posts bring a certain hush to my jangled nerves. I appreciate her gentle reminders to slow down and notice, her reassurance that paying attention rewards us with calm quiet and wonder. She even inspired me to line my front walk at Winter Solstice with luminarias—paper bags with sand and a votive candle—to celebrate the return of the light.

Susan’s newsletter, Cultivating Terraphilia, is an invitation to reconnect with the source and sustenance of our humanity: the living community that animates this amazing planet. Offerings include short meditations and practices, news from the world of field science about what other species can teach us about being human, conversations with writers and scientists, and personal essays on what nature has taught her. It’s all based on terraphilia, a word she borrowed from technical language and defines as “an intrinsic affection for and connection to Earth and its community of lives. Without this bond we are lonely, lacking, no longer whole.”

Why are you drawn to nature writing?

I feel a call, a spiritual pull to write about the living world. Plants are my closest kin after humans (and sometimes I prefer plants, honestly!). I studied botany in college and grad school as a way to better understand these green and photosynthesizing kin and how they shape the landscapes of Earth. I left my career in field botany to write because my inner voice, the one that Quakers call “the small, still voice of the divine,” kept urging me to speak up for the ecosystems I loved. To teach people to respect Big Sagebrush and Grizzly Bears, to appreciate the robin-hood tendencies of Indian Paintbrush and marvel over the strength of Harvester Ant workers carrying Evening Primrose seeds ten times their weight far from the parent plants.

I couldn’t articulate why I went from mapping ecosystems to writing nature, swapping one underpaid and under-appreciated field for another, until the day I interviewed the late Nisqually tribal elder and activist Billy Frank for a story on the “Fish Wars” of the Pacific Northwest. Frank was dressed in what he called “white people’s clothes” for a presentation to state representatives. I had also seen him on the Nisqually River pulling a drift net of flopping Chum Salmon into a boat. He seemed comfortable in both worlds. “How do you convince people who only see salmon as a resource,” I asked, “of what you know in your bones, what your people have known for millennia about the salmon as indicators of the health of whole ecosystems?” Frank was quiet for a moment. Then he turned to the window of the state government office where we were talking, and said, “I point out the window towards a river or the Sound, and I wait until they get quiet. Then I say, ‘I speak for the Salmon—he is out there, swimming around; he cannot come in here and speak to you about these things. So he sent me here to speak to you.’ I look them right in the eye and repeat: ‘I speak for the Salmon.’ And people listen.”

As Billy talked and I scribbled notes, I saw why I needed to write about Earth’s unique web of life: I am not indigenous, but I am kin to all creatures and plants, born to a family of scientists and artists focused on nature study and story. My pre-Christian Celtic and Scandinavian ancestors were shaped by and rooted in a spiritual relationship with nature. My life’s calling is to employ both head and heart—my inner scientist and my inner Earth-lover—to help we humans reconnect with this animate planet. To engage our terraphilia, our inborn affection for and affliation with Earth and its web of lives. To erase the artificial line we have drawn between “human” and “nature.” Recognizing and nurturing our kinship brings out the best in us.

How does writing about nature affect you, in your work or personal life?

Writing about nature permeates my life: It has given me opportunities to talk with and learn from people engaged in the work of understanding and tending this planet. It has also brought me back to practicing botany in the form of working with indigenous plants to restore degraded land and watersheds.

Writing about nature has helped me find my voice and stand up for myself in difficult situations, including, I have to say, in my long and largely wonderful marriage. It is not an exaggeration to say that writing about and nurturing my terraphilia saved me in the long journey with my husband’s terminal brain cancer. I took care of him through his death at home the same year I took care of my mother through her death. Without my writing and my bond with this living earth, I would not have survived that grueling passage. Nor would I have been able to embrace the gifts of intimacy and tenderness that tending two of the people I loved most in this life through their deaths.

Being able to write about and love this Earth grounded and steadied me in that journey. That work continues to ground and steady me now, in these painful and dispiriting times.

While outside, have you ever experienced feeling small, lost or in danger?

More times than I can remember! Most noteworthy, perhaps, the two times I took a week from my freelance work and my roles as wife and parent to walk alone through the wildest country in the Lower 48 states, the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Each time, I set out desperate to get away and hear myself think, and remember who I was and what I wanted from life. And each time, I was terrified to be alone in that wild country. I could easily have become a meal for a Grizzly Bear, succumbed to hypothermia fording a snow-melt-cold and waist-deep creek where a bridge had washed out, gotten lost, or broken a leg slipping off a snowbank on a mountain pass and never made it back. But I needed to go, and go I did, walking the days and miles hyper-aware that I was small and fragile in a huge and wild landscape. I needed that perspective to find myself.

I no longer backpack alone through grizzly country. But I do walk into the nearby wild by myself, every day—walking is my best medicine for living with Lupus, the chronic autoimmune condition I have had all my life. And I am occasionally reminded that even though I am only a few miles from my house, I am still small in a big wild world. The other evening I was coming back from a walk on the mesa just above the town where I live at “deer hour,” when the Mule Deer are out grazing the Sagebrush and Serviceberry. I had left later than usual and I was walking fast, racing the darkness home. As I came around a corner, I saw a three-foot-long tail disappear into a draw about ten yards in front of me: Mountain Lion.“I’m old and stringy!” I yelled. “Chase a deer instead!” And then I carefully backed away and headed downhill by a different way, while keeping my eyes on where the twitching Mountain Lion tail had vanished. That encounter put me in my place, I can tell you.

What’s a favorite memory of nature from your childhood?

A lot of my childhood summers were spent wandering the West with my parents and my brother in our homemade camper van, camping and hiking and backpacking in wild places. I have loads of memories from those halcyon trips, but my very favorite is the time when I was about ten and we were driving through southern Wyoming, not the most scenic part of the state, on our way to Yellowstone National Park. I was sitting at the dinette in the camper, my nose in a mystery novel. My dad was driving. The van’s engine knocked hard on a steep hill, and I looked up. Out the window, the landscape undulated away from me, silver-green with Big Sagebrush shrubs and dotted purple with spikes of Silky Lupine. The air pouring in the windows smelled of camphor mixed with jasmine and orange flowers, the distinctive fragrance of the ocean of Big Sagebrush that laps the valleys and basins of the inland West. I took a deep breath and said to myself, “Home!” and went back to my book. At ten, I didn’t really know what home meant, or why the aroma of Sagebrush evoked it for me. But that distinctive smell still calls to me, and I still live in the part of the West where Sagebrush scents the air.

Tweit’s forthcoming book, Earthbound: A Year of Mindful Connection in Nature , a non-religious “devotional” comprised of 52 short essays and practices for restoring an everyday spiritual bond with this living planet, is due out in October, 2026.

What do you hope for, for your writing?

I aim to shine a light in the metaphorical darkness, to reconnect us with our humanity through our bond with this Earth and the lives we share the planet with. Every time I hear from a reader that my work touched them or inspired them or helped them make a positive change their life, I remember why I write: to make a difference in this world.

As I wrote in “Weeding Yellowstone,” an essay for Humans & Nature Journal: “My primary loyalty is not to any political party or ideology, it is to the land itself, and to the community of lives whose interactions animate this vibrant planet.”

A writer or other creative artist who makes you hopeful for humanity and the earth.

The Canadian forest ecologist Suzanne Simard and her decades of work patiently proving that plants in natural ecosystems depend on networks of fungal threads below ground. Those networks allow individuals and species to share water, sugars and the chemicals of plant communication to nurture the whole community. Simard models that kind of interdependence and generosity in her academic life too, nurturing a diverse assortment of grad students over the years, and crediting them with their part in the research. If you’ve not read her memoir, Finding the Mother Tree, I recommend it.

Each season, we donate 30% of paid subscriptions to a worthy environmental cause. This season, it’s Indigenous Climate Action. They envision a world with sovereign and thriving Indigenous Peoples and cultures leading climate justice for all. Track past and current recipients here.

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Notes and links

If you’d like to participate in this interview series, please DM me on chat, or reach out via email: gabrielli-dot-julie-at-gmail. Find previous interviews and an anthology of the first two years here.

In further service to Substack’s nature writers, Wildheart curates this lovely directory of nature-focused writers: