Homecoming

Homecoming

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Susan J Tweit's avatar
Susan J Tweit
Mar 26

Julie, I am so honored to appear in your Reciprocity series! Thank you. Your considered questions prompted me to think deeply about the why and where of this work that is an integral part of who I am. As in, why didn't I pick a vocation that would actually pay the bills? And where in the world am I going? Neither of which matters as much to me as sharing this loving, reciprocal kinship with our planet and the lives we share Earth with. I'm going to be the disheveled old bag lady out walking dusty paths, stroking the leaves of big sagebrush to inhale their scent, and pointing out the living wonders to anyone who will pay attention! Blessings to you for being who you are in this crazy world.

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Stacy Boone's avatar
Stacy Boone
Mar 26

Even in an interview, Susan's responses feel so beautifully considered like curves of the wind. The rush of heartbeats that comes from seeing the tail of a mountain lion in a land that does in fact make one feel small, the scent of sagebrush, a ten year old understanding of "home."

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