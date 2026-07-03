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Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
1d

That liminal space

between us is luminous.

What if we lived there?

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4 replies by Julie Gabrielli and others
Leah Rampy's avatar
Leah Rampy
18h

This resonates, Julie. The good over evil story, the default to other parts of ourselves, seem to me like just another version of power over. As long as dominance is our go to strategy, we remain alien from parts of ourselves. Our shadows have to be befriended before they are willing to lay down their swords that wound us.

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
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