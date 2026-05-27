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Andrea Joy Adams's avatar
Andrea Joy Adams
43m

So beautifully said, Julie, on the essential, urgent nature of creativity in these times.

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
Camilla Sanderson's avatar
Camilla Sanderson
1hEdited

Julie, this is lovely. I especially appreciated your reflections on creativity as something we participate in rather than possess or control. The Martha Graham quote paired with your thoughts on “apprenticing to the unknown” resonates with me. I also appreciated how honestly you held the tension between longing for recognition and remembering what truly matters in the creative process itself. Much appreciation for such a thoughtful, grounded, and generous piece♥️🔥🙏

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