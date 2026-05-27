Caro Claire Burke’s Yesteryear sold for seven figures in a bidding war, will appear in dozens of foreign editions, and to top it all off received a gushing endorsement by none other than Anne Hathaway. A film is already in the works. What’s a humble aspiring novelist to do?

Answer: keep writing.

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Wharton Creek, watercolor by author

“There is a vitality, a life force, a quickening that is transferred through you into action; and because there is only one of you in all time, this expression is unique. If you block it, it will never exist through any other medium and it will be lost. The world will not have it. You must keep that channel open. It is not for you to determine how good it is, nor how valuable. Nor how it compares with other expressions. It is for you to keep it yours, clearly and directly.” ~ Martha Graham

I’m a believer that stories choose writers. It’s unlikely that any work of mine will sell for seven figures in a bidding war, but I show up to write every day because I love writing. When I start my day writing, the rest of the day always goes better.

The characters in my stories will always fascinate and motivate me. They remind me that I, too, am trapped in systems that I abhor. Like them, I heat my house with fossil fuel and support tech bros by relying on a smartphone, WiFi, and streaming. Sometimes I even use AI for work (the drudgwork, and never on this Substack, but still, I know better). As democracy crumbles under the centuries of lies and capitalism fails hard-working people, I tango daily with helplessness. I’ll never understand why housing and healthcare aren’t considered human rights.

Writing novels is an intuitive act requiring trust and vulnerability. At its best, literary fiction rewards writers and readers with insights like this one from a recent chapter of Ben Wakeman’s serial novel, Daedalia:

“The lore of Daedalia, according to Fiodor, went something like this: she was an ancient spirit who moved between this world and the many we cannot see, and she had many names in many tongues. Every century she chose a new vessel to work through, and these artists, Leonardo da Vinci, Artemisia Gentileschi, and William Blake, to name a few, produced visionary work far ahead of their time.”

I like to think that this creative energy isn’t a single entity but a force that anyone can channel. I have only to make myself available to it. To stop trying to control or resist, to give over and invite. To court the ineffable. To apprentice to the unknown. Others have written and spoken about this mysterious process: Elizabeth Gilbert’s TED Talk, her book Big Magic; Stephen Pressfield’s War of Art. Julia Cameron.

I believe the invitation to connect and shape that energy into art is ever-present. It wants more than anything for us to create beauty, to reveal worlds of possibility. To court wonder and make people think, to widen their view on problems we face, life events we can’t avoid, moments of transcendence that defy labels.

The story of Caro Claire Burke selling her novel in a bidding war and having Anne Hathaway record a gushing unboxing video is a delicious distraction. My novel’s as good as hers, right? Could that happen to me? Do I even want it to?

I’m grateful for wise writer friends who remind me what truly matters. In his recent essay, “The Artist’s Woo,” Mr. Troy Ford considers the damaging effects of pinning our sense of worth on a wide readership and/or commercial success.

“Why write at all, without the guarantee that a story will ever be read? Why keep writing if our first stories are not celebrated, if we can’t even give them away for free?”

Such frustrations are real, but that focus on external validation is not only a ticket to misery; it’s a snub to the marvelous divine energy of creation. The spark that chooses each of us. (Maybe my spark served up Troy’s post to help me write this very essay.)

“You are never shouting into the void; you are listening to the very real voice of the universe and offering your response to it in communion.”

When the response goes viral

Novels raise timeless questions about the human condition—love, loyalty, betrayal, identity, corruption, belonging, hope, kindness, disaster, greed. On rare occasions, a novel also hits the sweet spot of a current cultural conversation. I just devoured Yesteryear and will be so bold as to claim it does both. This is more than a simple beach read.

Caro Claire Burke’s Yesteryear belongs in the cultural conversation along with the Motherless expose; Elaine Kalila’s essays about that horror; Helen Lewis’ recent piece in The Atlantic, “The Men Who want Women To Be Quiet;” and anything by Rebecca Solnit.

Yesteryear’s narrator is sharp, uncompromising, and often funny. From the start, Nathalie Heller Mills breezes past stunningly absurd bullshit details about her life. She brags about how great she is at living life. A powerful woman in the business of living her dream.

The two timelines are like photographic negatives of each other. It was fun to guess what happened to land Nathalie in the 19th century. A reality show, as she suspects (hopes)? Magic realism or time travel? I had to trust that the big reveal at the end wouldn’t be—it was all a dream. That’s been done—by Judy Garland in 1939. I did wonder whether such a daring conceit could ever be wrapped up to anyone’s satisfaction.

The writing is clever, the metaphors fresh, the characters vivid and full of fun contradictions. The feminist themes are thoughtful and snappy. Burke resists easy, “right” answers. The both/and nuance worked for me, especially laced with so much humor.

I admire that Burke played out the incongruities of the tradwife trend to the believable extreme of the narrator’s psychotic break. Male supremacy + Christianism + narcissism + wealth + power + social media = insanity. Works for me. Satire verging on absurdism set the right tone to trace cultural hypocrisies to their absolute bitter end. Tradwife, raw milk, anti-vaxxer, “patriot” goodwives with their bakers dozen of homeschooled, god-fearing babies are their own form of extremism.

[Note: if you haven’t read Yesteryear, but are planning to, you may want to skip the next paragraph. It gets a bit spoilery.]

Burke’s ending does ask readers to take a leap of faith. Would Caleb really go along with the maximal version of Yesteryear Ranch? Did his wacko father truly give him no choice, and is he that weak of a loser? How realistic is it that Nathalie would be psychotic and drugged-out for fourteen years, and why does she come around when she does?

It doesn’t matter if I love Yesteryear’s ending or if I think it’s imperfect. Burke delivered on the premise and brought the threads together in a way that felt earned. I wouldn’t say it was satisfying, because I never want such an entertaining romp of a novel to end. But I won’t quibble much because the novel made me think. I’m still thinking, days after finishing, and isn’t that the most we can hope for with a good story?

In her podcast episode of “Diabolical Lies” about the book, Burke says she’s still fascinated by all the children and would like to follow each of their stories. She’s describing a streaming series or something character-forward like “This Is Us.” And why not? The series made from Emily St. John Mandel’s Station Eleven was even better than the book, which itself is one of my all-time favorite novels.

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Thanks for reading. I love and appreciate you all. If you enjoyed this, please share and comment. It’s always wonderful to hear from you. Stay safe and take good care.