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Antonia Malchik's avatar
Antonia Malchik
5d

This book is a wonderful read. I'm so glad to know it's going out on submission!

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
Mary Beth Rew Hicks's avatar
Mary Beth Rew Hicks
1d

Love to see it. For those who haven't read it, let this be your signal to dive into it!

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