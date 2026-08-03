I’ve been following this piece through dense thickets, trying to hack my way into the heart of it. These two recent essays provided a much-needed map: Swarnali Mukherjee’s “Masters of War” and Marya Hornbacher’s “Split-Screen Horizon.” Marya’s subtitle says it all: “Folks, this is not our best work.”

Swarnali opens with Susan Sontag, then adds her own wisdom that shook me from my sorrow and reminded me I’m not alone.

“Someone who is permanently surprised that depravity exists, who continues to feel disillusioned (even incredulous) when confronted with evidence of what humans are capable of inflicting in the way of gruesome, hands-on cruelties upon other humans, has not reached moral or psychological adulthood.” ~ Susan Sontag, Regarding the Pain of Others “How many more mountains of self-delusion and separateness will humanity climb before realizing that we are an ecology of consciousness? You and I. We are not separate from one another. We work in networks, like mushrooms, enriching each other, growing together.” ~ Swarnali Mukherjee

Marya’s essay felt sourced from my own soul and carried this call to humility:

“I think nearly every writer believes their words can, or at least could, create change. We operate on the assumption - insane, naive, arrogant, delusional as it may be - that language and stories wielded with intention and care have the capacity to move people; it’s that belief that drives us to the page.”

I know that words can create change. Writing (and rewriting) this has changed me.

watercolor by Julie Gabrielli

My Uncle Tom is a nuclear physicist who devoted his career to fusion (the sun’s magic), rather than fission (commercial nuclear power production). I once asked him how he could consider nuclear power to be “clean” energy, when it produces radioactive waste that we hardly know what to do with—other than bury it in sacred mountains and saddle future generations with the problem. In his view, President Carter, who was part of the Navy’s early foray into nuclear subs, ruined the purity of the science by signing a treaty never to reprocess spent fuel. Never mind that it was to prevent disfavored countries from producing nuclear weapons.

Look how well that turned out.

My uncle was genuinely offended that politicians meddled in something they didn’t understand. To physicists, spent fuel could be recycled virtually ad infinitum and fed back into reactors in an elegant closed loop. I thought but didn’t say, DUH! This is reality. People can make nuclear weapons from spent fuel (including us, by the way). All your idealized theories and calculations don’t change that. I was struck by how such a genius could have a willfully partial, even naïve, view of reality.

Reality is messy. Throw politics and nuclear fuel and treaties into a pot and all the perfect theories in the world won’t keep them from stewing. Won’t prevent people from stirring and stirring in the name of national security.

This is the same science that’s given us a mind-blowing body of knowledge about the ways of nature, our bodies and minds, disease, animals and plants, as well as our solar system and distant galaxies. And yet science alone doesn’t tell the whole story. The promise since the Enlightenment has been that science will perfect us, and by extension, our world.

Are we perfect yet?

In recent years, this promise of perfection has been challenged by scientists themselves. Rupert Sheldrake’s 2014 book, Science Set Free, shows that our culture is in the thrall of a scientistic bias toward objectivity.

“For Plato, the allegory of the cave implied a journey beyond the realm of the body and the senses to the realm of immaterial ideas. But its meaning has been hijacked. For materialists, objective reality is not the realm of ideas but mathematicized matter. In the modern version of this allegory, scientists alone can step out of the cave, observe reality as it is, and come back into the cave imparting some of this knowledge to the rest of humanity, confused by rival subjectivities. Only scientists can see reality and truth. The philosopher, and later the scientist, have to free themselves from the tyranny of the social dimension—public life, politics, subjective feelings, popular agitation, in short, from the dark cave—if they want to accede to truth. Back within the cave, the rest of humanity is locked into the realm of multiculturalism, conflict, and politics.” ~ Rupert Sheldrake, Science Set Free

It’s heartening that some scientists acknowledge that the climate crisis is a humanity problem, not solvable by pure objectivity. This crisis touches all spheres of life, from social to economic, political and artistic, individuals and communities. It’s seen as a moral issue by academics at the Climate and Sustainability Ethics Initiative at Penn State. Its spiritual dimensions are covered eloquently here on Substack by writers such as Camilla Sanderson and Leah Rampy, among others.

A wider view of reality

You might say we’re all journeying through territory for which there is no map. The maps we’ve been using—objectivity, domination over the natural world, idealized individualism, human supremacy—are no longer working. They only ever worked for a few privileged individuals, never at scale. Solutions sourced in such a limited worldview often create new problems.

And yet the myopic mantra “technology will save us” persists.

The good news is, there are maps. Beautifully detailed, sophisticated maps developed by civilizations far older than ours. Karen Armstrong covers them in her pithy 2022 book, Sacred Nature. She also considers the climate crisis to be a spiritual opportunity. As a scholar of comparative religion, Armstrong draws from decades of study into the world’s great religions and philosophies. She provides itineraries for us to renew our relationships with the natural world and each other.

Sacred Nature considers the ancient Greek understanding of mythos and logos, as well as texts from Buddhism, Christianity, Confucianism, Daoism, Hinduism, Islam, Sufi, Judaism, and Kabbalah that exalt nature. World leaders like Gandhi, Mandela and Reverand King chime in, alongside poets, philosophers, and anthropologists. Nature is divine and humans are part of a vast web of life. Humility and gratitude can be developed. Devotion is our birthright.

Trust the maps, travel together

Armstrong demonstrates that the Golden Rule found in all religions extends to our non-human kin and binds us all together. She reminds us that awe in the face of nature’s marvels is a shared spiritual experience, an antidote for isolation and loneliness.

“We urgently need to cultivate an empathy with our fellow human beings that transcends national, political, racial, and other ideological boundaries, as well as a sense of responsibility—and love—towards the ‘myriad things’ of nature. . . . What is required is unrestricted goodwill.” (Armstrong, ch.10)

Can we can trust these maps to guide us through the difficult terrain ahead? A resounding YES.

They’ve been useful to many generations of people. Anything that’s been around that long is worth exploring. They teach us how to, in the face of great hardships, live harmoniously with ourselves, each other, and our world. They’re methodical and rigorous, having been honed through repeated use over hundreds or thousands of years. Each is a complete system that fully accounts for reality, starting with our bodies and moving outward in concentric circles to include other beings, the land, cycles, and the cosmos. They include, even welcome, paradox and contradiction. They’re poetic, leaving space for interpretation and intuition, rather than relying only on one-size-fits-all objectivity. They don’t require faith, only a willingness to practice. There is no one way to use them. While each system has a timeless, unchanging quality, it is also endlessly adaptable and relevant.

These ancient teachings were not superseded or made irrelevant by our modern, abstracting maps. They can help us return to the body and senses, to trust intuition and imagination, and to renew our belonging. That’s the most reliable map we have for the territory ahead.

I will leave you with this prayer from ch.10 of Sacred Nature, p.189 of the eBook. It’s a poem from the Pali Canon. I’ve been saying this every morning as an experiment.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Let all beings be happy! Weak or strong, of high, middle, or low estate, small or great, visible or invisible, near or far away, alive or still to be born—may all be perfectly happy! Let nobody lie to anybody or despise any single being anywhere. May nobody wish harm to any single creature, out of anger or hatred! Let us cherish all creatures, as a mother her only child! May our loving thoughts fill the whole world, above, below, across—without limit, a boundless goodwill toward the whole world. Unrestricted, free of hatred and enmity. ~ Sutta-Nipata, 118

A recent comment on an old post reminded me that I’ve written about maps before. I do love maps. I’d love to hear about your own experiences with “alternative” maps that might help us navigate the territory ahead.

A special event

Join us Live on Friday, 7 August, at 3:00pm EST, for a chat about Nina Schuyler’s forthcoming novel. It’s written in what she calls a river-of-consciousness that swishes around into different points of view. I’m so inspired by her daring—and especially her respectful imagining of the River’s voice. And the pigeons, dogs, ducks, goats, horses, cats. . . Preorders are available!

Save the date!

Each season, we donate 30% of paid subscriptions to a worthy environmental cause. This season, it’s Indigenous Climate Action. They envision a world with sovereign and thriving Indigenous Peoples and cultures leading climate justice for all. Track past and current recipients here.