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Worshipping With A Camera's avatar
Worshipping With A Camera
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The cornerstone of every religion should be that all life, Life with a capital L, is sacred. Thank you for giving me some idea of how many have instinctively realized this through the ages.

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
Paulette Bodeman's avatar
Paulette Bodeman
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Lordy, this is so good, Julie. Dare I say inspiring, maybe even that dreaded word, hopeful?

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2 replies by Julie Gabrielli and others
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