How are you building hope?
Introduce yourself
On the first day of class each semester, we introduce ourselves. In that spirit, what drew you here? What are looking for? How are you building hope? What’s one small thing you are fierce about protecting?
Suggestions and requests are always welcome! This newsletter is a place of practice and readers have given me many wonderful ideas.
Thanks for being here.
Absolutely stunning watercolour!
Thank you, Julie for giving us an opportunity to introduce ourselves and to share our journey to Substack. I try to build hope everyday through small actions, by treating myself and other creatures in this world in a respectful way, by practicing gratitude and mindfulness. By ignoring 'toxic positivity,' and expressing anger in healthy way :)
I came to Substack specifically for hope-building purposes. I wrote a hopeful 'humanifesto' last year (originally on Facebook) and realised a) I wanted to write more in this vein and b) Facebook was not the right place. For all kinds of reasons that I aim to elaborate on 'Writing a Better World' (which I've called it for now), I think we (humanity) have much to be hopeful about. And I also feel like hope is very much needed right now.