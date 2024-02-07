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Aleksandra Buncic's avatar
Aleksandra Buncic
Feb 7, 2024

Absolutely stunning watercolour!

Thank you, Julie for giving us an opportunity to introduce ourselves and to share our journey to Substack. I try to build hope everyday through small actions, by treating myself and other creatures in this world in a respectful way, by practicing gratitude and mindfulness. By ignoring 'toxic positivity,' and expressing anger in healthy way :)

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
Ros Barber's avatar
Ros Barber
Apr 6, 2024

I came to Substack specifically for hope-building purposes. I wrote a hopeful 'humanifesto' last year (originally on Facebook) and realised a) I wanted to write more in this vein and b) Facebook was not the right place. For all kinds of reasons that I aim to elaborate on 'Writing a Better World' (which I've called it for now), I think we (humanity) have much to be hopeful about. And I also feel like hope is very much needed right now.

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