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Susan J Tweit's avatar
Susan J Tweit
Mar 11

Well said, Julie. Because if we don't have that spark of belief that we have a role to play in shaping the evolution of humans time on this beloved planet, why bother? Money and fame don't last, but what we do with loving intention does. Thanks for the reminder and the boost! Blessings to you from my terraphilic corner of Substack....

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Sarah Selecky's avatar
Sarah Selecky
May 15

Tell about it, Julie! Thank you for the gifts you bring with your words. Sending love.

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