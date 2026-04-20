Dear readers,

Thanks for being here. Your presence inspires me to keep paying attention and to share my delight and wonder for this marvelous, mysterious world. We need each other now more than ever.

Happy Earth Month! How are you celebrating? We’ve been delighting at the antics of our resident Ospreys as they show off their fish-catching skills.

Today marks a grim anniversary. Few of us even remember it beyond the name, but it’s still considered the worst environmental disaster in U.S. history. For perspective, nearly a fifth of all Americans weren’t alive when an inferno destroyed the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon in the Gulf of Mexico sixteen years ago. And yet we remain beholden to fossil fuels, though reasons to detox from our dependence continue to mount. The confounding war on Iran, with its predictable disruption of the world’s oil supply, is only the latest.

The mantra of U.S. “energy independence” is championed by politicians while drillers enthusiastically exploit oil and gas buried deep underground, from Pennsylvania to Texas, Michigan to Montana, Utah to California. But no economy dependent on substances that are also killing us and the planet can ever be considered “independent.” Robert Shetterly makes this point with lesson #8 in his piece about the abolitionist freedom fighter John Brown. Our dependence on oil is, in Shetterly’s words, a new kind of slavery.

Illustration by the author

The 2016 disaster film,” Deepwater Horizon,” starring Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, and John Malkovich, does a decent job of telling a very human story despite all the technical complexities of the disaster. Of the film’s many horrific moments, one of the worst is when an injured pelican somehow flies inside the bridge of the drill rig’s companion ship. Squawking and terrified, it bounces off windows and control panels until finally landing, exhausted, on the floor. The oil-soaked bird’s final death throes are sickening. That scene is a stirring dramatization of the ecological devastation unleashed by the leaking well.

The action scenes of humans being thrown by explosions, debris raining down on them, and balls of fire chasing them down dark corridors all have the you-are-there immediacy of a good disaster film. But they’re not in the same league as that single pelican’s agonizing death. The disaster defies perspective, even as Wikipedia tidies it into dry facts:

“The US Government estimated the total discharge at 4.9 million barrels (210 million US gal; 780,000 m3). After several failed efforts to contain the flow, the well was declared sealed on September 19, 2010. Reports in early 2012 indicated the well site was still leaking.”

The more interesting question isn’t what happened, though. It’s why it happened at all. I don’t mean the investigations into the series of executive corruption, arguments, poor decisions, and malfunctions of emergency systems that led to the blowout. I mean the supremacy driving humans to claim and drill in ever riskier and more remote environments. I mean the hubris that we can design for and control any setbacks. And especially I mean the belief that we can clean up any mess that might, God forbid, occur.

Macondo and fuels from hell

“Jose Arcadio Buendia dreamed that night that right there a noisy city with houses having mirror walls rose up. He asked what city it was and they answered him with a name that he had never heard, that had no meaning at all, but that had a supernatural echo in his dream: Macondo.” ~ Gabriel Garcia Marquez, One Hundred Years of Solitude

The Deepwater Horizon was at the time the world’s biggest ocean-drilling exploration rig. And the well they were drilling for BP, by the name of Macondo, was the deepest ever attempted. (Doesn’t the name Titanic mean anything to these people?) As if we needed more, here is yet another example of our dumb hubris. Our insatiable need to conquer and subdue Mother Nature.

In case you noted the coincidence that BP’s well had the same name as Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s mythical town at the heart of his great novel, well spotted. Turns out, BP auctioned off the naming rights in a fundraiser for the United Way and a group of employees won the bid. A group of employees from Columbia, Garcia Marquez’s home country. That’s so American, isn’t it? BP plays good corporate citizen supporting a worthy organization while enjoying a low tax rate and generous subsidies funded by American taxpayers.

An insanely sophisticated system of engineering and technology kept the Deepwater’s pontoon system floating safely above the Gulf. Until the fire, that is.

We know this: drilling for and consuming fossil fuels is life-threatening. Every massive spill is another reminder. Alaska’s Exxon Valdez spill in 1989 was a gaudy disaster, but it would have done equal, though more disperse, damage had the oil been delivered, refined, pipelined and trucked to gas stations, pumped into cars, and burned into the atmosphere. We are in constant, willful denial of the basic law of life on Earth that everything goes somewhere.

The journalist Tom Friedman has called oil and gas “fuels from hell,” in contrast to renewable energy (solar and wind), which are “fuels from heaven.” It’s an apt image. The fossils have been sequestered for good reason down in the earth’s crust over millennia, far from the thin, fragile layer of life known as the biosphere. In every form, they are toxic to life. In the mythic stories of countless human cultures, hell is depicted as a place of continuous fire and sulfurous smoke, a place of eternal damnation and suffering.

Which is exactly how the Deepwater Horizon must have felt that night of April 20, 2010. The balls of fire topped over the rig—the height of a 27-story building—and blasted through every deck and level, eventually sinking the 32,000-ton structure. Worse, the explosions took eleven human lives and countless lives of dolphins, turtles, whales, pelicans, fish, coral, and others who call the Gulf home.

Garcia Marquez’s city of Macondo had walls of mirror. The sheer scale of the Deepwater Horizon, its literal and metaphorical connection with hellfire, invite us to imagine that it too is a mirror. It’s a mirror of our fraught energy policies and corrupt subsidizing of fossil-fuel producers, a mirror of decades of greed and lies by fossil fuel companies, and a mirror that reveals the instability, unpredictability, and violence of our continued addiction to fossil fuels.

Admit that addiction has made life unmanageable

While the well gushed oil and experts desperately worked to stop the leak and contain the spill, media outlets relentlessly pushed the disaster movie narrative. Once it was plugged five months later, we all moved on. The aftermath was less visible, but mitigation, remediation, and scientific studies began immediately and continue to this day.

A 2020 report found that the oil spread from the Deepwater Horizon spill was far worse than satellite images suggested. Toxic oil sank and concentrated below the water’s surface, killing 50% of the marine life it encountered, a number greater than estimated at the time.

Claire B. Paris-Limouzy, a professor of ocean sciences at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School, developed a model which allowed the team to track the path of the oil as it was dispersed by wave action, hurricanes, and currents. She showed that because the Deepwater Horizon disaster happened in the deep ocean, the footprint of the spill exists in three dimensions.

First responders recovered the eleven bodies from the wreckage of the drill rig. Activists rescued oil-coated birds and turtles. Scientists work still to rehabilitate injured animals and restore habitats. Recover, rescue, rehabilitate, restore. No one can reverse the harm, but we can all can make amends. This is hard, messy, heartbreaking work. The Gulf will never recover, but it can be reclaimed.

Make a searching and fearless moral inventory

In April, 2025, NOAA published a three-part series detailing their Southeast Fisheries Science Center’s work on injury assessment and monitoring since the disaster to highlight some of their 45 ongoing projects. It’s heartening to read about dedicated scientists coming together from many organizations and federal agencies to survey marine life, develop data-sharing models, and reattach coral grown in their labs.

It was a jolt to read on NOAA’s website that these activities are in the “Gulf of America.” I think of my experienced, dedicated scientist friends who left when DOGE toxified their workplaces, and of those who have stayed out of loyalty, necessity, or stubbornness. I picture an idealistic young intern forced to do a massive find-and-replace on their agency’s website. Maybe they renamed a water body or eliminated now-forbidden terms like climate change, gender, diversity or equitable. This is its own deepwater disaster: a staggering amount of information, funded over generations by U.S. taxpayers for the benefit of humanity, has been altered or outright deleted.

Graphic from NOAA, see footnote 8 for web link

NOAA diverted resources from other projects to focus efforts on response and assessment requiring vessels, satellite tags, equipment, and thousands of staff hours. Along with animal rescues, they had the sad task of documenting marine life deaths. Scientists from all over the country coordinated marine mammal and sea turtle stranding responses along the shoreline.

Approximately 1,800 sea turtles were observed within the oil footprint and about 300 were rehabilitated and released. Due to a lack of baseline species information before the oil spill, assessing the magnitude of impacts wasn’t possible. As Mary Beth Rew Hicks reminds me, turtles are not a fishery, so the only mandate to account for them is from their Endangered Species Act protection. The emphasis on this mandate fluctuates from one federal administration to another. More on that below.

Models showed that as many as 7,600 grown sea turtles and as many as 160,000 young ones were killed by the spill. Scientists predict cascading ecological impacts will emerge over time.

Aerial surveys monitored shifts in sea turtle and dolphin abundance. They also tagged sperm whales to document movements and sampled for marine mammal prey. Using acoustics, scientists tracked declines in toothed whales and dolphins over the decade following the spill. These declines include endangered sperm whales (up to 31% decline), beaked whales (up to 83%), and small delphinids (up to 43%). All have exceeded and outlasted damage assessment predictions.

An unusual mortality event across the northern Gulf occurred between March 2010 and July 2014, with 1,141 cetacean strandings, primarily bottlenose dolphins. Studies found that the dead dolphins had lung and adrenal lesions consistent with petroleum exposure. The high level of near-term or stillborn dolphin deaths was likely caused by weakened and ill mothers following exposure to oil.

The endangered Rice’s whale, formerly known as Gulf of Mexico Bryde’s whale, was likely heavily affected by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. Scientists estimate that 48% of Rice’s whale habitat in the eastern Gulf was exposed to oil from the spill.

Complete mitigation of the impacts of an oil spill for long-lived species like marine mammals is impossible. Projects to reduce additional human stresses on acoustically sensitive marine mammals aim to help their populations recover from the oil spill, but there is no going back.

NOAA is justifiably proud of strides they’ve made since Deepwater Horizon in how they collect, analyze, and share data. Sustained monitoring is critical to track effectiveness of restoration efforts towards their goals of “a healthy and vibrant Gulf ecosystem, coastal community, and blue economy.” It’s an inspiring, sincere vision. If only they hadn’t concluded the series with this: “It will also help us prepare for how to respond and adapt if another disaster strikes.” That offhand expectation of more destruction chilled my heart. We may have poured the liquor down the sink and made it to five AA meetings this week, but we still expect to stop by the bodega on the way home.

Avoid people, places, and things that trigger relapse

A central tenet of recovery is to avoid people, places, and things that could trigger relapse. A story at the end of March starred all three: the fossil fuel industry, the Gulf, and drilling for oil. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cited national security to exempt the oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico from requirements of the 1973 Endangered Species Act that protects whales, turtles and other animals threatened with extinction. He called a vote of the Endangered Species Committee to consider his request. The committee’s chair is Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, known for his dedication to oil and gas. From the Federal Register:

“The Endangered Species Committee is made up of six permanent Federal members, the Secretary of the Interior, the Secretary of Agriculture, the Secretary of the Army, the Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors, the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.”

If you’re thinking, huh, all those people sound like political appointees, you are correct. This committee is nicknamed the God Squad, for its capacity to decide life and death matters affecting endangered animals. But these are not career scientists; they’re cronies. Hegseth’s “national security” justification was the need for a steady, affordable supply of U.S.-produced energy, which, as we’ve seen, is ignorant isolationist nonsense.

The God Squad has, since its establishment in 1978, met exactly three other times. It voted once to deny an exemption and twice to grant, but with strict habitat protections (one of which was later withdrawn). This time, big surprise, the vote in favor of exemption was unanimous.

NPR’s article notes that the Rice’s whale population declined as much as 22% following the Deepwater Horizon spill. Today, there are only about 51 left on Earth, all of them in the waters of the Gulf. It doesn’t take a math genius to know that 51 is not a lot of whales. Further drilling would endanger future reproduction and court extinction.

It’s all connected, but death-cult autocrats and their minions and enablers don’t care. Money and power make a potent cocktail.

Trust in a higher power—the sun and wind

RMI graph from McKibben. This and other good news from Bill McKibben’s article , “What You Want Is An S Curve”

It was recently announced that the federal government will burn one billion dollars of taxpayer money to cancel offshore wind projects planned for New York and North Carolina. They have instead strongarmed the same company, TotalEnergies, to “develop” natural gas projects in the Gulf and elsewhere, and to build LNG export terminals. This stunningly stupid move reinforces my opinion that real life needs a better editor. The NYT article includes a textbook doublespeak quote from Interior Secretary Burgum that confuses which energy sources are affordable, reliable, and secure. (Hint: it’s not oil and gas.)

To demonstrate the relentless advance of renewable energy worldwide and to reward you for reading this far, I’m delighted to share some good news from Jason Anthony’s recent edition of “The Weekly Anthropocene”.

In just the first 21 days of the Iran War, total cumulative global solar and wind capacity avoided the equivalent of 330 TWh of fossil gas, saving over $40 billion .

Paris has gone eco-city, cutting air pollution by 50% with bike lanes and new trees, and besides biking and walking everywhere, Parisians can now swim in the Seine.

Canadian farmers are trying agrivoltaics to take advantage of the shade beneath solar panels to grow turnips, strawberries, and lettuce, and for animal grazing and chilling out.

Plug-in “balcony” solar legislation is storming the U.S. Utah was first, with Maine and Virginia closing in, and dozens of others writing bills and moving them through state legislatures.

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project has come online and has already become an artificial reef home to sea bass, mahi, mussels, and more.

The Devil

There’s a card in the Tarot deck called The Devil. It’s a pretty frightening card, but it’s also quite curious. For one thing, the man and woman who are chained by the neck to the devil’s black granite perch are a kind of reverse-image Adam and Eve. And yet they don’t seem to be in much distress. In fact, the chains around their necks are quite loose; they could slip out and make their escape at any time. But they don’t.

This is the picture of addiction, of bondage to something that we know is bad for us. And still we return, again and again. This card warns that, by staying, we grow horns and become more devil-like by the day. We are implicated in our own enslavement. This all plays out on a deeply unconscious level. We catch brief glimpses of clarity now and then before slipping back under the anesthetizing waves of distraction and doomscrolling.

In the visual language of myth, the ocean symbolizes the vast, unknowable unconscious. The mysterious depths can intimidate and frighten, even kill us. The Deepwater Horizon was over 50 miles offshore in the Gulf of Mexico—so far offshore that the only way to commute to work was by helicopter.

Think about that. The helicopter needs fuel. Which necessitates drilling for oil. This is the trap built for us, the chains we can slip. While powerful corporations plot and propagandize and promise that we’re fine where we are, the escape continues all around us. The choice is ours.

Exploring Grief, Joy, and (Everything) In Between

It’s been an intense month of ups and downs. War and moonshots, ICE and springtime. Join Leah Rampy and me for Listening to Earth on Tuesday, 4/21 at 3:30 pm EST. We’ll host a collective conversation about what everyone is holding and how we’re all holding up.

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Each season, we donate 30% of paid subscriptions to a worthy environmental cause. This season, it’s Indigenous Climate Action. They envision a world with sovereign and thriving Indigenous Peoples and cultures leading climate justice for all. Track past and current recipients here.

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