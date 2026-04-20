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Mary Beth Rew Hicks's avatar
Mary Beth Rew Hicks
2d

You are a magician - this was already such a thought-provoking piece but it transformed into a whole other level in the week since I read it. Thank you for reminding us what the stakes are, and the work we still need to do. As always, you are clear-eyed, articulate, and timely. This is art, made from the grim environmental reality we live in. I'll always be one of your biggest fans, Julie.

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Jan Peppler's avatar
Jan Peppler
2d

I was living in San Francisco, in the Haight Ashbury, when the Exxon Valdez crashed. The next day, while protesting corporate greed in front of the Pacific Stock Exchange, I was one of about 75 who were arrested. Somehow, I was the one that ended up on the evening news.

At the time, there had never been this kind of oil spill. It was staggering, devastating. The grief and rage that I felt was pretty off the charts. And then it happened again. And again. And again. Until finally we had the Deepwater Horizon. It's odd to read "Alaska’s Exxon Valdez spill in 1989 was a gaudy disaster, but it would have done equal, though more disperse, damage had the oil been delivered, refined, pipelined and trucked to gas stations,..." I had never thought of it that way and I'm not sure if any of us who were protesting that day would agree. No one had ever seen that kind of ecological damage before. The images of birds and otters covered in oil... It was horrifying. I never saw the DWH movie - nor will I - Your description of the pelican is harrowing and heartbreaking. 37 years ago, that's how the photos from the Exxon Valdez felt.

Apparently, this is where we are now. We need to see that kind of terrifying and horrendous death to feel the impact. Just looking at photos is no longer enough. 11 million gallons of oil seems like nothing. A quarter of a million seabirds, around 3,000 sea otters (40% of the population), 22 killer whales, and so many more that died.... We truly thought that surely this would be a turning point. But it wasn't. And now, even after DWH, here we are. Nothing has changed. We make some steps forward, only to have a new administration (same president, two different times), take us way way WAY back.

In the midst of everything else happening right now, I have to say I wish I hadn't read your post. Not that it wasn't well written, just that it hurts so much.

My arrest 37 years ago required community service that led to a career in nonprofits. Eventually I ended up in environmental conservation, but first I spent years in HIV/AIDS services. The 1990s and turn of the century, when we actually believed we would work ourselves out of jobs. There would be a cure. I was so naive, so hopeful, so passionate. We could change people's perceptions, I could see it happening. But all the community work in the world doesn't cancel out corporate greed. There will never be a cure for AIDS or cancer or other diseases bc there's too much money in drugs and medical care.

oh sweet mother help me. I need to go take a walk, hug a tree, watch the ocean, and get centered again.

Sending you waves of green light, Julie, on this Earth Day.

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