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Today, I’m pleased to share a craft essay on one of my favorite books, Strange As This Weather Has Been, by Ann Pancake. Here’s a summary drawing I made after reading it.

Graphic notes on the book by the author

This book made me cry. I’ve read courageous, brilliant books that address racism, environmental disaster, genocide, poverty, slavery, rape, and murder. None affected me as deeply. I was curious how the author personified the tensions of paralyzing resentment, righteous anger, love and grief. Most of all, how she managed to polish them into a devastating glimmer of hope.

She builds emotion through telling details and word play that characterize and personalize belonging, loss, and hope in the face of violence. Her language supports this project, employing idioms and rhythm in ways that allow the words themselves to embody the story even as they tell it.

The central character, Lace, uses sensory words and active verbs to depict her felt, physical connection to the mountains. She eventually understands her belonging as a tie to ancestors and homeplaces, both. When she is elsewhere—a brief stint in Morgantown for college, a disastrous move for her husband’s work—she loses her bearings and her identity: “[T]he two years we spent in North Carolina were the emptiest and the least real.” (190) When her mother dies suddenly, she sees “the nothingness that North Carolina made me,” (198) and insists on returning to West Virginia:

“But I’d already figured out it wasn’t just me. How could only me and my thirty-three years on that land make me feel for it what I did? No, I had to be drawing it down out of blood and from memories that belonged to more than me. I had to. It must have come from those that bore me, and from those that bore them. From those who looked on it, ate off it, gathered, hunted, dug, planted, loved, and bled on it, who finally died on it and are now buried in it. Somehow a body knows.” (199)

Her intense use of verbs embodies a vital, active, human engagement with place that is gradually being stolen by the unseen, all-powerful, impersonal mining companies.

Lace’s third child, Corey, is ten. His entire focus is on being manly like his father. After a freak May flood, he drags his little brother Tommy along to collect the treasures of scraps scattered throughout the hollow. He intends to build his own four-wheeler from the junk. Meanwhile, he sneaks into his rival Seth’s shed, where his brand-new machine is stored:

“He spreads his arms to grip the handles. And now Corey extends in four directions. Corey’s a big man now. Corey is not just as big as Corey spread out, no, Corey can feel how Corey keeps on, how Corey courses right into the four-wheeler parts. The handlebars a lengthening of Corey’s arms, the clutch and gears and brake an amplification of his legs, the engine under him a swelling of Corey’s guts and crotch. Corey. Corey. Corey Turrell and his kick-ass four-wheeler.” (129)

His budding masculine ego swells with each Corey. Corey’s character answers the implied question—how can men presume to tear down mountains?—with swaggering hunger for power and domination. It’s not about making a living; it’s about possession. His mother, Lace, describes him this way:

“The hard want in Corey, thrusting, the anger and envy, open mouth, reach down your hands and him crash right through, Corey. . . . I know there is no way we can fill that crave, no way we ever will, and I want to catch Corey, shake him, show him, look at me. Look at me. And if all you’re going to do is want, at least want life. Starving even when you’re full.” (332)

Her passage also repeats his name, in perhaps subconscious acknowledgement of his already out of control power. “At least want life” is an earth-shattering phrase that further characterizes how torn Lace is between the seemingly irreconcilable need to protect her family and her homeplace.

Throughout the book, characters refer to moving elsewhere as “leaving out.” That extra word, “out,” expresses the pull between their mountain identity and the hope of living free from the threat of ruination and death. The character Avery moved to Ohio to escape his hometown. He returns to convince his elderly mother to “leave out” and is once again claimed by “the shriek and chung of the plants crowding around . . . the insects as plant voices, and the humidity, which cramps too, he feels as plant breath.” (210) Avery has worked hard to cut ties, but he’s pulled right back by the vegetation itself. He relives in harrowing detail the deadly flood that he survived as a twelve-year-old boy. Near-naked, muddy, and battered, he awakens on a hillside next to a dog:

“The smell of the dog is not a dog smell, just like the smell of himself is not a boy smell. Both smells are coal smells, coal as familiar to Bucky as dog smell, almost as familiar to him as boy, and also familiar to Bucky is how this gluey-taste-smell lies at the base of your tongue, on the back of the roof of your mouth, like it wants to speak itself.” (223)

The repetition of the word, “smell,” combined with the vivid sensory impression and weirdly personifying metaphor of a smell lodged in his throat, pulled me right into his devastating experience. Avery’s story is an eerie reminder that no one in those hollows is spared. Despite a lifetime of trying to suppress it, the memory haunts him.

The mountains, Yellowroot and Cherryboy, are not mere victims. They are active participants in the story. Bant, Lace’s fifteen-year-old daughter, tells us about Yellowroot in exquisitely felt detail:

“Those places where if you sat quiet, the space dropped away between you and the land. . . . Like the heart of the rhododendron thicket, the limbs bendy and matty and strong, it was like being inside some kind of body there. It felt animal live. . . . I’d feel closest in spring, before the leaves came all the way out, when the mountains show their hope with little color patches, redbud and dogwood, dogwood and redbud, the roll of the words in your mouth. And if you look real close, how all the leaves are tightly curled, bulging just a little beyond bud—leaf-wait, I’d call it. And inside them, right before they bust out, you see what looks like a feather.” (35-36)

Two instances of the verb “feel” follow a body metaphor to emphasize how grounding the place is for her. The reversing repetition of “redbud and dogwood” conjured the image of fuchsia and white blossoms dotting a mountainside, an impression emphasized by the verb, “roll,” just after. The “mountains show their hope,” which personifies them as kin. The lovely “leaf-wait” and fresh image of budding leaves as feathers emphasize the wonder and humility of her love. A connection born of deep attention and noticing.

In Bant’s memories, her grandmother often admonishes, “You know bettern that.” The word, bettern, guides her choices and behavior, even as she defies rules meant to keep her passive. This memory at the end comes after Bant’s horrific discovery of Yellowroot’s impound pond.

“Close to the ground like you are, Bant, you can see stuff bettern me. Red berries is what you’re looking for. Senging. Sanging. Sing, sang, sung, You can live off these mountains. Put you in a little garden, and you can live off these here.” (355)

The reminder of her grandmother’s unique language woven into her lessons in foraging—scenes shared by both Lace and Bant throughout the book—drives home the despoliation and plunder of their beloved home, the place of priceless culture, heritage, and ancestors. There is no way to replace what has been lost.

If Lace understands her belonging viscerally, for her Uncle Mogey it is something spiritual, metaphysical, guided by an all-pervasive consciousness. He speaks of “That feel you get when you sudden-spy, as you’re moving, the deep green leaf of a ramp. The crinkle of a morel. Presents the woods give you just for paying attention.” (170) “Sudden-spy” is another marvelous coinage that conveys the delight of discovery.

Mogey’s single chapter is a fine depiction of someone trying to integrate mystical experiences into received culture.

“I tried for a long time to pull the two together, what I knew from church and what I knew from mountains. Of course, it would only be right if I could keep the church part ruling the woods part. So when I’d first walk into the woods, I’d say to myself, ‘Look here what God’s give us.’ But just about as fast as I could have that thought, this second one would come from deeper: ‘This is God.’ And then, from under that thought, from deeper yet, another thought would come, saying, ‘I go here. This is where I go.’ And last of all, the most certain thought, but also the most dangerous: ‘This is me. This, all this, is me.’” (173)

Mogey provides a strong moral core to the story and a welcome glimmer of hope. He holds the tension of opposites and integrates learned beliefs with the direct experience of indigenous understanding. These are critical faculties needed to resist horrors like mountaintop removal and to envision life-affirming futures.

“There is what my reason tells me. There is what my church tells me. There is what my dreams tell me. There is what this land tells me. I’m coming to accept that I’ll never bring all those things together before I die. But on my strongest days, I can tell myself without guilt or fear, it is not paganism or idolatry or sacrilege or sin. It’s just what I know. And what they tell me, these things I finally let myself trust, is what we’re doing to this land is not only murder. It is suicide.” (179)

In 2005, philosopher Glenn Albrecht coined the word, solastalgia: “the homesickness you have when you are still at home.” (Wikipedia) This book is the most wrenching firsthand depiction of solastalgia I’ve come across. As Mogey observes:

“What scared me was the trees that are slow-dying. You don’t really notice, that’s why it’s scariest, until one day it just dawns on you—how long’s it been since I seen a mulberry tree? A butternut? . . .The scariest is when things are lost before you know you’re losing.” (176)

Panacake based her characters on interviews she conducted as a co-producer of her sister’s 2006 film, “Black Diamonds,” about mountaintop removal. The realism of her novel brings their stories to life and invites empathy. It evokes helplessness and hopelessness, but the story closes with Bant’s discovery of not only the impound pond threatening her home at what’s left of the top of Yellowroot, but also the horrible gash into the side of Cherryboy, the next mountain over where they’ve begun blasting. She recalls advice from Uncle Mogey at her grandmother’s funeral: “Bant, I’ve learned something about times like these. In times like these, you have to grow big enough inside to hold both the loss and the hope.” (356-357) Bant sees that her mother and her grandmother both knew this, and so do a lot of her neighbors. They’ve known it for “a very long time.” (257)

It’s been an intense month of ups and downs. War and moonshots, ICE and springtime. Join Leah Rampy and me for Listening to Earth – Exploring Grief, Joy, and (Everything) In Between on Tuesday, 4/21 at 3:30 pm EST. We’ll host a collective conversation about what everyone is holding and how we’re all holding up.

Mark your calendar

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Thanks for reading. I love and appreciate you all. If you enjoyed this, please share and comment. It’s always wonderful to hear from you. Stay safe and take good care.