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Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
Apr 9

Sudden-spy, leaf-wait… her use of language is both startlingly new and completely natural, as if it is risen from the earth. I’ve never heard of this author and am already hooked.

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
8d

True fiction tells, gnaws.

Mountaintop removal loss...

murder-suicide.

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1 reply by Julie Gabrielli
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